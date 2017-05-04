UPND is being irresponsible – Sunday Chanda

The ruling Patriotic Front says it is irresponsible and unreasonable for the UPND National Management Committee (NMC) to demand for the immediate release of their leader Hakainde Hichilema after its meeting yesterday.

PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda says the calls for the unconditional release of the incarcerated opposition leader have no legal basis.

Mr. Chanda says the calls should be treated as mere politicking because President Edgar Lungu will not commit an illegality by interfering with a matter before the Courts because he respects the separation of powers and swore to defend and protect the Constitution of Zambia.

Meanwhile, the PF Media Director has dispelled reports by the UPND that some PF members were present at the home of the opposition leader during the arrest.