Police record 5,464 GBV cases in Q1

The Zambia Police says it recorded a total of 5,464 Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases countrywide during the first quarter of 2017.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says out of these cases, 627 were child defilement representing 11.5 percent of the total reported cases.

Ms Katongo says Lusaka province recorded the highest number of defilement cases with 330 translating into 52.6 percent, while Central province recorded had 71 cases, Eastern province 56, Southern Province 47 and Copperbelt Province 33 cases.

She says Muchinga recorded 25 cases, Luapula 18, North Western province 18, Northern Province, 13 and Western Province had 10 reported cases of child defilement.

Ms Katongo states that out of 5,464 GBV cases reported countrywide, 758 cases representing 13.9% were taken to court resulting in 83 convictions, with 8 acquittals, 71 withdraws, while 596 cases are pending in various courts of law around the country.