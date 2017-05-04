PF de-links delayed IMF deal from political tension

The ruling Patriotic Front says it’s cheap propaganda for anyone to assume that political tension has delayed Zambia from sealing a deal with the international Monetary Fund (IMF).

PF Deputy Spokesperson Frank Bwalya says such is lies being spread by those who think the arrest of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has dented Zambia’s image.

Mr. Bwalya has argued that the arrest of one citizen cannot create political tension which some people want others to believe.

He has wondered how such an impression can be created when Zambia has a legitimate government that is in full control.

Mr. Bwalya tells Q News that Zambians equally have confidence in the administration of President Edgar Lungu.

He states that this confidence was demonstrated during the Labour Day commemoration when workers regardless of their political affiliation turned up in great numbers for the event.