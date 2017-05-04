Kambwili survives another accident

Former Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Chishimba Kambwili has survived yet another road traffic accident the second in a space of about two weeks.

Dr. Kambwili is said to have been heading to Lusaka from Northern and Luapula Provinces with other members of the Parliamentary Committee on Health.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told QTV News that the accident happened at 10:30hrs this morning at 22miles, Protea junction on Great North road involving a Mitsubishi Pajero registration number AJD 7443 in which Dr. Kambwili was a passenger and a Suzuki registration number BAE 6389.

Ms Katongo says Alfred Phiri aged 40 years of Kamwala South who was driving the Pajero was heading in the southern direction, while Reuben Zulu aged 49 years of Chunga the driver of the Suzuki was driving from east towards west.

She explains that the accident happened when the driver of the Suzuki which was joining the Great North road did not give way, thereby hitting into the Mitsubishi Pajero which had four occupants including the driver causing it to flip over.

She says Dr. Kambwili and the other occupants sustained minor injuries and were taken to UTH.