Remain nonpartisan, Mutesa encourages LAZ

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has been encouraged to remain a focused and objective independent body.

Opposition Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) president Frederick Mutesa is urging LAZ to also maintain a none partisan stance when dealing with political matters.

Dr. Mutesa says this is what his party thinks will enable the association to render effective checks and balances to the government.

In an interview by telephone, Dr. Mutesa has told QTV News that this is what the ZED in fact believes LAZ was created to do.