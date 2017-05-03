Journalists commemorates Press Freedom

Zambian journalists today joined the rest of the World in commemorating World Press Freedom Day under the theme: “critical minds for critical times”.

And government has reaffirms its commitment to delivering the Access to Information Law.

Acting Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Given Lubinda who officiated at the commemoration in Lusaka said government wants the process of enacting the access to information law completed as quickly as possible.

Mr. Lubinda who is also Justice Minister says the only problem is that government has a very heavy backlog of legislative work especially with the need to enact legislation to operationalize the 2016 Constitution.

He notes that media has played a significant role in making the World a global village and in reducing the information gap with the people living in far flung areas.

Mr Lubinda however, states that it’s disheartening to see the emerging trend of malice and hate speech especially by some online media platforms.

And access to Information Ambassador Reverend Suzanne Matale has commended media practitioners in the country for their contribution towards national development, and the deepening of democracy.

Rev. Matale has urged media practitioners to be circumspect in their reportage.

And UNDP country director, Martin Maya has advised government to introduce a freedom of information law which he says has been long overdue.

Mr. Maya notes that government has been talking about this law for 13 years now, hence the need to stay engaged and provide this law.

He has also urged the media to help safeguard peace in the country by spreading messages of tolerance, co-existence and the respect for human rights.

And Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) Executive Director, Father Leonard Chiti has advised the media not to tire in empowering citizens with information and enable them take up their proper role in contributing towards national efforts in building a peaceful, just and inclusive society.