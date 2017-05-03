ESMAZ commends Lungu for recognizing artisanal miners

The Emerald and Semi Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia (ESMAZ) has commended President Edgar Lungu for recognizing the importance of empowering small scale artisanal miners.

Association President Victor Kalesha says this has been long overdue, and has excited emerald small scale miners.

Mr. Kalesha says the association is aware of unpatriotic Zambians that want to look down on local small scale miners, and promote the interests of foreign companies who take away the resources with less benefit to the Zambians.

He says the miners will make sure that they support good initiatives by the President for the benefit of developing the country by the Zambians themselves.

He notes that opening up more emerald mines will create the much desired jobs for local people.