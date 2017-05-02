YALI advises govt to fulfill promised jobs

Young African Leader’s Initiative (YALI) president Andrew Nthewewe has advised the government to ensure the promises it makes on job creation are implemented.

Mr. Nthewewe has told QFM News that much as pronouncements on job creation are welcome, there is need for government to ensure that such promises are fulfilled and citizens are communicated to on the progress made in job creation.

He has stated that if government does not effectively communicate with the people on the progress made in job creation, its promises will be taken as mere pronouncements.

Mr Nthewewe has since advised the government to allocate resources to the Central Statistical Office to enable it monitor and keep records of the number of jobs created of those promised.