President Lungu ledges to invest in health infrastructure

President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed the Patriotic Front government’s determination to invest in infrastructure that supports the health living of the Zambian people.

President Lungu says his government wants to continue walking the talk on its promise to create a health nation.

He says government has since guided how all citizens should participate in the national health week activities.

President Lungu says the national health week which commenced today will be conducted under priority systematic areas which include focus on non communicable diseases and ending Malaria for good.

He says the other area of consideration in the week will be environmental and occupation health which will focus on promotion of among other things hygiene.

President Lungu says the week will further include the promotion of health adolescence and young adults and AIDS, Tuberculosis and STIs prevention.

He was speaking this morning in Lusaka when he officially launched the national health week under the theme: “Promoting wellness for All”.

During the official launch of the national health week President Lungu also took part in the initial activities for the day which included physical exercises and the 100 meters relay.