Police charge four UPND members with arson

Police have charged the four UPND members apprehended at the Lusaka central correctional facility in connection with arson cases with being in possession of offensive materials contrary to section five sub section one and four of the laws of Zambia.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo has told Qfm news in a telephone interview that the docket for the four suspects will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecution for further action.

Ms Katongo says the suspects are expected to appear in court once the office of the DPP has acted on the docket.

Meanwhile police in Lusaka have apprehended three suspects who were found breaking into a house in Libala south water works in the early hours of 1st may 2017 at about 02:30 hours.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the three suspects were spotted by the owner of the house who later alerted the police.

She added that upon noticing the police officers arriving at the scene, the suspects attempted to escape, but police shot one who sustained a bullet wound on the left thigh and they managed to apprehend the other two.

The suspects have been identified as Steven Siame of Chawama compound, Daniel Safele of Libala south water works area and the injured suspect as Brian Chola of Misisi compound who is currently admitted to the university Teaching Hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

Ms Katongo adds that Steven Siame is also admitted to UTH after suffering electric shock as he attempted to jump over an electric fence in an attempt to escape from the police.