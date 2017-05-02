Kim Kardashian flies solo at 2017 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian attended last night’s Met Gala sans husband Kanye West.

The reality star, who recently told Ellen Degeneres that she doesn’t care about materialistic things since she was robbed in Paris, chose a laid-back look for fashion’s big night.

The 36-year-old donned a white, off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress with simple white sandals for her Met Gala appearance.

Kardashian also went without any jewelry and opted for a sleek bob and modest makeup.

As for her fashion-forward husband? A source told E! News Kanye chose to skip the New York City event in favor of staying home with the couple’s two children.

