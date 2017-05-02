COTUZ observes need to finalize negotiations

The Confederation of Trade Unions of Zambia (COTUZ) has observed the need to finalize the negotiations so as to improve the living conditions of workers.

COTUZ President Joe Kamutumwa says it is imperative that the negotiations are concluded so that as the government hikes the electricity tariffs, the workers will afford.

Mr. Kamutumwa agrees that the nation needs to adjust upwards the tariffs but in gradual manner in order to sustain the country’s economy.

He says what the union is against is to maintain the same conditions of service and burden the workers with high electricity tariffs and thus the need to conclude the negotiations.

Mr. Kamutumwa states that the union followed the Labour Day statements with keen interest and that they want a win – win situation for both government and the workers.