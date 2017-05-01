ZED urges faith based NGOs to help eradicate divisions

The Opposition Zambians for Empowerment and Development (ZED) has urged faith-based organizations to help eradicate divisions and inequality in the country.

ZED Spokesperson Wesley Miyanda is appealing to the church to help unite the country and avoid taking sides.

Mr. Miyanda has urged the faith based sector to work with the government of the day in managing and finally eradicating these divisions and inequality the country is experiencing.

He says church leaders should be in the forefront in promoting and supporting peace especially during this period.

And Mr. Miyanda has also urged Zambians to maintain the peace it has enjoyed for a long time.

He says it is important that Zambians to do everything possible to maintain the peace the country is enjoying.