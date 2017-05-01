Zambia is short of rule of law – Milupi

Opposition Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) has expressed concern that Zambia is currently short of the rule of law.

ADD president Charles Milupi says this explains why anyone that pushes for the rule of law in the Country seems to be in conflict with the Patriotic Front (PF) government.

Mr. Milupi thinks that this is because the PF government is allegedly not espousing the rule of law.

In an interview with QTV News Mr. Milupi notes that failure to respect the rule of law is in fact the issue he sees Zambia is still grappling with under the current government.

Mr. Milupi states that the ADD is therefore of the view that the machinations to disband the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), must fail

He says his party is worried that the more of such institutions that speaks for the respect of law are destroyed the worse the democratic rule in Zambia will become.