South African DA, EFF parties disappoints PF

The Patriotic Front is disappointed by the South African DA and EFF Party’s inability to comprehend how the Zambian justice system works before issuing out unpalatable remarks against Zambia’s duly elected President Edgar Lungu.

PF Deputy Spokesperson Mumbi Phiri says as a party, the PF is perturbed at how the DA and EFF have allowed themselves to be toiled by the whims of a disgruntled opposition who want to undermine the will of the Zambian people.

Ms Phiri says the Opposition UPND has shown recklessness in their failure to explain simple civics to their opposition counterparts in South Africa.

She says the opposition UPND are power hungry perpetual failures whose appetite for unlawful behaviour has been condemned by a cross section of civil society, traditional leaders, Church leaders and Zambians at large.

She adds that every meaningful friend of Zambia must condemn such provocative, barbaric and thuggish acts.

Ms Phiri states that the Patriotic Front on the other hand is a duly elected, law abiding, unifying political party that enjoys massive support from the Zambian people.

The PF Deputy Secretary General says Zambians respects the rule of law and wishes to commend President Lungu for defending the rule of law by not interfering in Court Cases.

Ms Phiri has also announced that the Party will also write to former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge to show cause why he should not be disciplined by the Party for his unwarranted statements in the media, considering that he is a senior member of the party familiar with the channels of communication.