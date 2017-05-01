Show humility, YALI asks Lungu

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has called on President Lungu to show humility and call for dialogue and reduce the continued political tension in the country.

YALI President Andrew Nthewewe says there is need for President Lungu and opposition to swallow their pride and come together to strategize on a formula to provide solutions to the crises the country is experiencing.

Mr. Nthewewe says it is very important that for the country to achieve dialogue there must be statesmanship where individuals see beyond themselves and see the greater good of the country.

He says President Lungu is the only one who has a mandate for the Zambian people hence for him to find a way of ensuring that there is dialogue and that political tension is reduced.

Mr. Nthewewe says what the country needs is an all-inclusive consultative forum which should bring on board all political, religious and community leaders.

Mr. Nthewewe has told QTV news that the president as the chief executive of the nation must take charge and summon everyone for consultations.