PF will terribly lose 2021 elections – Tayali

Economic and Equity Party (EEP) President Chilufya Tayali has predicted that the ruling Patriotic Front will terribly lose the 2021 General Elections.

Mr. Tayali says he predicted President Edgar Lungu’s victory in the last elections and he has again predicted his loss in 2021.

The EEP Leader says President Lungu and the PF stand no chance, even today if he stood with UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema he can lose terribly.

He says while other opposition leaders don’t want President Lungu to stand in 2021, for him, as a leader of EEP he is looking forward to challenging him in the elections.

He claims that President Lungu is being cheated by Kaizer Zulu and Amos Chanda that he is still popular, but he will be shocked in 2021, that, people will vote for other leaders.

Mr. Tayali says President Lungu and the PF will lose because of what he has termed as poor leadership which he got on a silver platter after the death of President Michael Sata.

He says quality leadership is not about issuing threats and arresting stubborn opponents like Mr. Hichilema and that good leaders engage and gain respect from people by what they do.

In a statement to QTV News, Mr. Tayali says President Lungu has failed to gain and maintain leadership so he wants to rule using the police under the leadership of Kakoma Kanganja.