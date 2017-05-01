Govt to revamp Munda Wanga

Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary Dr Liya Mutale says the government is determined to keep Munda Wanga under watch and bring it back to what it used to be.

Speaking after touring the Botanical Garden and Wildlife Sanctuary yesterday, Dr Mutale said there is urgent need to restock the park and improve infrastructure at the facility.

She said the government would like to keep the facility especially for educational purposes so that children can learn easily by seeing what is at the facility.

She has urged parents to take the children to the park so that they can appreciate the nature in its real form as opposed to seeing it in books and on television.

Dr Mutale commended the department of national parks and wildlife staff working at the park for their enthusiasm by trying to do things on their own and seeking help from partners that could come on board.

She has also called upon the business community to come forth and adopt a pane or two as a contribution to the park.

She states that the ministry will seriously consider the park and make the necessary provisions for it in the 2018 budget.

This is according to a press statement made availabe to qfm by ministry of tourism and arts public relations officer Sakabilo Kalembwe.