Lumwana reclaim top spot

Lumwana Radiants have reclaimed top spot in the MTN FAZ Super League thanks to a 2-0 victory away to bottom placed Mufulira Wanderers in a week four match played at Shinde Stadium on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Beston Chambeshi’s side were supplanted into second position by Zesco United but second half goals from Simon Nkhata and Chanda Mushil ensured that they leapfrogged back to the top.

Nkhata broke the deadlock four minutes after the break and Mushili made sure of maximum points as he poked the ball home in additional time.

The victory pushed them to 10 points from four matches, a point clear of second placed Zesco United who play against Nkana on Sunday.

On the other hand, Mufulira Wanderers are placed at the bottom of the table after losing all of their four opening matches of the current campaign in which they have now conceded fifteen goals while scoring only once.

And champions Zanaco moved up to third on goal difference from Green Eagles following a 2-0 victory away to Konkola Blades in a match that was played at Nchanga Stadium.

Ernest Mbewe and Seth Sakala scored a goal apiece in the 40th and 45th minutes respectively to take their respective tallies to two, the duo having opened their accounts in the 6-0 demolition of Mufulira Wanderers a week ago.

Green Eagles are fourth on the standings following a goalless draw away to Real Nakonde which pushed their points tally to seven.

There was also a victory for Napsa Stars who defeated Nkwazi 1-0 in the Edwin Imboela derby. A Chitiya Mususu 28th minute goal settled that contest.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows gave away a 13th minute lead to draw 1-1 after Clement Mwape equalized for the visitors.

Nchanga Rangers and Green Buffaloes also played out a 1-1 draw at Nchanga Stadium with both goals arriving from set play inside the opening ten minutes.

Adrian Chama had given the visitors the lead on eight minutes after goalkeeper dropped a the ball from a corner delivered by Emmanuel Museka but Nicodemus Kabunga equalized two minutes later as he headed home from close range following a free kick by Jimmy Nakena.

Action continues on Sunday as Nkana welcome Zesco United in Wusakile while there will be two more matches to be played as a double header at the Trade Fair Ground on Monday.