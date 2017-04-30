Do not retaliate to provocation – Lungu urges PF members

President Edgar Lungu has urged PF members not to retaliate to the provocation that the party is currently facing.

And the Head of State has called on PF members to reject the temptation of falling to the whim of elitists saying PF is a party whose roots are deeply embedded in the hopes and aspirations of the majority poor Zambians.

Speaking during the PF Youths Meet the President Dinner in Lusaka last night, the PF prides itself as a party with values and principles based on the right message of patriotism and national unity, peace, love, prosperity, inclusiveness and a national development agenda befitting all the citizens under the one Zambia, one nation motto.

President Lungu says the PF knows what Zambia needs and that the PF is a party with a grand vision and an election manifesto comparable to none.

He says the PF’s ideology as a pro-poor party provides them with an understanding of what Zambia needs.

He states that the patriotic front is in government today because of the sacrifice of the youths.

He says he accepted to join the youths to impress them to continue planting seeds of hope, unity, hard work, loyalty and discipline.

The Head of State has also urged youths not to fall prey to any provocation saying they have a critical role to play in the country’s development by promoting national unity including preaching love and peace.

President Lungu has since urged youths to avoid violent acts but think progressively by putting forward innovative ideas that will propel the national agenda.