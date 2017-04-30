Chanda urges President Lungu to act on land management

U

nited, Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has accused the PF and MMD Governments of creating a mess in land management.

Mr. Chanda says the PF Government on the other hand is not showing signs of restoring sanity in land management in the country.

He says it is very clear that the government has no proper policies that can restore sanity in land management.

Mr. Chanda has since called on President Lungu to show leadership in cleaning the perceived mess in land sector as he is the Chief Land Officer.