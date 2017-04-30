ACC nabs two Katete Judicial Officers for corrupt practices

The Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC) in Chipata office has charged and arrested two Judicial Officers in Katete for corrupt practices.

Emmanuel Mvula a Presiding Local Court Magistrate, aged 45 of House Number D 45 Magazine Compound, Chipata and Mabvuto Phiri a Court Messenger aged 36 of Zakaria Compound, Kawaza, Katete at Kawaza Old Local Court, have been charged with one count of corrupt practices by, or with, public officers contrary to section 19(1) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.

ACC Public Relations Manager Timothy Moono in a statement says details of the offence being that on dates unknown but between 1st April 2017 and 24th April 2017 in Katete District, Eastern Province, the duo being public officers serving at Kawaza Old Local Court, Katete, corruptly solicited for K1,200 and actually received K1,200 gratification from Cephas Phiri as an inducement or reward, in order for them to facilitate the outcome of his case, which was being presided over by Emmanuel Mvula, to be in his favour.

Mr. Moono says the duo has since been released on bond and will appear in court soon.