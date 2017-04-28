ZULAWU commends govt for releasing K150 for ex council workers

The Zambia United Local Authorities Workers Union (ZULAWU) has commended government for releasing 150 million kwacha to the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF), though it feels the money is not enough.

ZULAWU General Secretary Misheck Nyambose says government should strive to clear the K390 million in arrears it owes LASF in unpaid retirees benefits.

Mr. Nyambose says government should therefore source for more money and pay all the retirees their benefits in full and not in installments.

He says retirees have gone through tough times for them to simply get their monies to the point of becoming destitutes.

And Mr. Nyambose has appealed to LASF to ensure there is transparency in the disbursement of the money and ensure that they pay those who retired earlier.