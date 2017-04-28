UPPZ Leader questions Zambia’s intelligence system

Opposition United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has charged that Zambia’s intelligence system is failing to provide the presidency with intelligence information.

Mr. Chanda says it is very clear that the intelligence system is failing the nation as witnessed from recent occurrences in the country.

He says from the recent happenings, it is clear that the Office of the President is not having prior information of what people are planning such as the burning of public property.

He says this is very dangerous for a country like Zambia.

Mr Chanda says the earlier President Edgar Lungu realizes that he has a weak intelligence system the better for him and the nation.