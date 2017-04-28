UPND maintains innocence in arson cases

The opposition UPND has maintained that it is not involved in the arson cases that have rocked the country following the arrest of its leader Hakainde Hichilema. innocense

UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma says this is despite the recent arrest of four UPND memb ers suspected of being behind the arson crimes.

Mr. Kakoma says it is not correct for anyone to assume that the arrested UPND members are behind such crimes on the basis that they were found in possession of potassium permanganate.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Kakoma notes that this is especially that those arrested were not found on the scene of arson crimes.

He says as far as the UPND is concerned what Police found in the vehicle its members were in are ordinary things that can be found in any vehicle.

Mr Kakoma states that potassium permanganate is used for many things.