Respect Lungu, British envoy urges Zambians

British High Commissioner to Zambia Fergus Cochrane-Dyet has emphasized the need for all citizens to respect and recognize President Edgar Lungu as head of state.

Mr.Cochrane-Dyet said the motorcade incidence that happened in western province appears very provocative.

He has noted that the UK along with the rest of the international community has recognized the Zambian government, hence the need for all Zambian citizens to do the same.

Mr Cochcrane-Dyet has stated that even the queen herself rapidly congratulated President Edgar Lungu as the President of Zambia, and that UK looks forward to working in partnership with Zambia until the next elections.

He has since stated that the best response to political divisiveness is more dialogue and more openness.

Mr. Cochrane said this during celebrations to mark the Queen’s birthday in Lusaka today.

And speaking at the same event, agriculture minister Dora Siliya commended the United Kingdom for the noble role it is playing in enhancing Zambia’s social and economic development agenda through the department of international development.

She has also commended the British government for its support to the health sector and the support it has given to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.