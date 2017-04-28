Maneuvers to oust LAZ president saddens YALI

The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) is saddened by the maneuvers of some lawyers to move a vote of no confidence in the current Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) leadership.

YALI Governance advisor Isaac Mwanza says his organization does not think such maneuvers by the PF affiliated lawyers are in the best interest of the natio n.

Mr. Mwanza says this is because the PF lawyers seem to have targeted the current LAZ president Linda Kasonde whom they want to have removed failure to which the LAZ Act will be repealed.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Mwanza says such threats are undemocratic and against the spirit of the Zambian constitution.

Mr. Mwanza says his organization is therefore urging the ruling PF and its lawyers to reconsider the stance they have taken against the current LAZ leadership.