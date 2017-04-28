LCM recalls over 200 retrenched miners

Luanshya Copper Mines says it has recalled over 200 miners who were laid off in 2015 due to challenges the mining firm was facing at the time.

LCM public relations officer, Sydney Chileya tells Qfm that the workers have been recalled following the reopening of the slug treatment plant and the Milyashi open pit mine two months ago.

Mr Chileya explains that the mining company had in September 2015 suspended underground operations at its Baluba mine and slug treatment plant which resulted in the laying off of 1,600 miners of which 1,400 were from Baluba mine and the other 200 from the slug treatment plant.

Mr. Chileya has attributed the reopening of the mine and the subsequent recalling of the workers to the improvement in the country’s energy situation and the increase in copper prices on the international market.

He states that mine will recall a further 200 miners as some of the laid off workers, have since retired while others have resigned and joined other mines in the country.

Mr Chileya has since appealed to the miners who have not yet been recalled to exercise patience.