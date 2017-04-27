State agree to preliminary inquiry into HH’s treason charge

The State has agreed to an application by the defence lawyers for a preliminary inquiry into the treason charge opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his co-accused are facing.

A preliminary inquiry allows the court to screen the proposed criminal charge against the available evidence at the demand of the accused.

When the matter came up this morning before Magistrate David Simuusamba, the state said it was not opposed to the application by the defence.

The state further went on to apply for an adjournment of the matter to the 4th May,2017 after informing the Court that it had agreed with the defence team that the matter be adjourned.

In his ruling Magistrate Simuusamba adjourned the matter to the 4th May.

Mr. Hichilema and his co-accused remain incarcerated at the Lusaka Central Correctional facility.

Meanwhile Magistrate Simuusamba has threatened to clear the Court of all of Mr. Hichilema’s supporters and UPND members in future if they continue to murmur during the Court proceedings.

This was after he heard some murmurings at the commencement of the court’s proceedings prompting him to suspended proceedings for 5 minutes in order for the Police to clear all those that had no seats.