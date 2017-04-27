Schultz sees need for dialogue among political parties

US Ambassador to Zambia Erick Schultz says there is need for political parties in the country to dialogue in view of the heightened political tension.

Mr. Shultz says the people of Zambia want all politicians in the country to sit and talk to each other.

He was speaking during the first TechCamp Zambia organized in partnership with the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) and BongoHive, under the theme:”Enhancing Democracy and Transparency”.

And Mr. Shultz says young people are key in the political process.

He has since reiterated that the United States will continue to empower young African leaders with resources and tools to promote civic participation.

Mr Schultz says this is part of the U.S government’s ultimate objective in upholding democratic and good governance values throughout Southern Africa.

And speaking at the same event, YALI President Andrew Nthewewe said the purpose of the workshop is to encourage young people to make their governments accountable in their respective countries with regards fighting corruption.

And Mr. Nthewewe says the best happy birthday government can give First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda is to ensure there is political dialogue in the country.

He says the political tension in the country is unacceptable and requires all political parties to dialogue.

A total of 60 participants drawn from Zambia, Namibian, Zimbabwean and Malawian are taking part in this year’s TechCamp.