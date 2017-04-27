Lawyers seek to oust LAZ President

Four Lusaka Lawyers have petitioned the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) Council to call for an extraordinary general meeting this Saturday to discuss a vote of no confidence against the Linda Kasonde led LAZ leadership.

The four Lawyers Kelvin Bwalya, Terrence Chali, Robson Malipenga and Tutwa Ngulube have accused the LAZ leadership of failing to enhance the rule of law.

Speaking on behalf of the group during a sensitization meeting last EVENING, Mr Bwalya says the current LAZ leadership has failed to provide a means by which all lawyers can participate fully and effectively in the development of society and its institutions.

He has alleged that there is lack of or inadequate consultation of the general membership in taking unprecedented decisions which he said has fostered divisions in LAZ.

Mr Bwalya says lawyers have lost respect in the eyes of the general public due to the current LAZ leadership’s hidden agenda.

He states that while Judges have been on receiving end of insults by some politicians, LAZ President Linda Kasonde has done nothing to protect the judges.

He says it is lesser evil to have the current LAZ Leadership replaced and usher in a new executive, than have the association dismantled, hence the need for all LAZ members to attend the meeting on Saturday.

Mr. Fube warns that once the Bill the Patriotic Front has prepared to repeal the Law Association of Zambia Act is taken to Parliament, it will be the end of the Association.