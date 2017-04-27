Govt explains why other sectors other than mine underdeveloped

Government says the continued dependency on the Mining industry as a major driver of the economy has left other sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, tourism and ICTs underdeveloped.

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister, Margaret Mwanakatwe says this has made the economy’s growth trajectory tied almost to the world commodity prices which in turn makes the microeconomic environment highly vulnerable to external shocks.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says it is for this reason that Zambia is hosting the National Economic and Business Conference in the quest to find practical solutions that will contribute to making diversification and industrialization in Zambia a reality.

She says the conference which will be held from 2nd to 3rd May, 2017will bring together experts from the public and private sectors, academia and policy makers to share experiences and expertise on how the country’s diversification agenda can best be implemented.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says government is committed to ensuring that it opens up opportunities for increased citizen’s participation in all economic sectors especially in adding value to the abundant resources that the country is endowed with.

The Minister has told a media briefing that government will continue to facilitate business growth by creating the right environment for investment and opening up market access possibilities.