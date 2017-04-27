FODEP opposes plans to declare ‘State of Emergency’

The Foundation for Democratic Process has opposed President Edgar Lungu’s idea to declare a state of emergency in the country.

FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says President Lungu should instead direct the Zambia Police to arrest people who are perpetuating acts of arson.

Mr Chimfwembe says President Lungu should not heed to those who are encouraging him to declare a state of emergency.

He says Zambia is known for tolerating divergent views and political competition which has resulted in the peaceful handover of power among successive presidents.

Mr. Chimfwembe is of the view that police should wake up and arrest all those behind acts of arson.

He says declaring a state of emergency will not help the country.

And some Lusaka residents have appealed to president Lungu not to declare a state of emergency considering the negative impact it might have on people’s livelihoods.

But New Congress Party leader Peter Chanda feels the declaration of a state of emergency in necessary to stop the misbehavior by some people.