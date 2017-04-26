ZANACO get tough CAF CL draw

MTN/FAZ league defending Champion ZANACO have been handed a tough draw against perennial CAF Champions league campaigners Al Ahly of Egypt and Wydad Casablanca of Morocco during draws conducted the CAF headquarters in Egypt today.

ZANACO who are in Group D will also face Coton Sport of Cameroun.

The bankers will play their first game away in Egypt against Al Ahly on 12th May.

And ZESCO United have been drawn in group C of the CAF Confederation cup alongside Angola’s Clube R.D do Libolo,Sudan’s Al Hilal Al-Obayed and Egyptian side Smouha.

The Ndola giants will be hoping to go further in the second tier of the CAF club competition after reaching the semi-finals of the CAF Champions league in 2016.

The number of teams participating in the two lucrative CAF club competitions has been increased with four groups of four teams for each competition.