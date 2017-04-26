Labour movement calls for descent jobs

The Labour Movement has implored government to create descent jobs that will guarantee people full protection even after leaving employment.

Federation of Free Trade Unions (FFTUZ) President Chingati Msiska tells QTV News via telephone that as the country prepares to commemorate Labour Day on 1st May, 2017, it is imperative that the government continues to create jobs that will benefit the people.

Mr. Msiska states that there is need to ensure the creation of descent jobs in line with theme of this year’s Labour Day.

Speaking in a separate interview, Confederation of Trade Unions of Zambia (COTUZ) President Joe Kamutumwa says government should strive to maintain a single theme for three consecutive years until results are seen.

Mr. Kamutumwa notes that this year’s theme: ‘Securing Descent Work for Sustainable Social – Economic Development which derived from last year’s theme: ‘Achieving National Development Through Productive Descent Work and Sustainable Job Creation and Social Justice, shows that the government is concentrating on job creation and thus the need to maintain it until the country is satisfied that descent jobs have been created for the people.

And Zambia Teachers Union (ZATU) Spokesperson Kangwa Musenga, who is also Professional Teachers Union of Zambia (PROTUZ) Secretary General, says as a bonus to the workers, it is important that negotiations for improved conditions of service are concluded in order to motivate the workers.