Govt has no plans to prevent foreigners from owning land

Government says has no intentions of introducing Laws that will compel foreigners owning land in Zambia to surrender the land to the state.

Lands and Environmental Protection Minister Jean Kapata says it is impossible for government to make it a criminal offence for any foreigner to own land in Zambia because some Zambians themselves are in the habit of selling land to foreigners.

Responding to the suggestion by veteran politicians Mbita Chitala, Ms. Kapata says government has no power to grab land from someone who has bought land from an individual.

She states that introducing a law that compels all foreigners owning land to surrender the land to the state is unattainable considering that some Zambians leaving abroad also own land in those countries.

And Ms. Kapata has reiterated government’s position that it does not give land to foreigners with the exception of the land given under the presidential directive for investment purposes.

She adds those who have permanent residence are also considered to be offered land when the Lusaka City Council advertises for Land.