Two shot by man in Police uniform

Two people were yesterday shot and injured by an unknown person wearing a Police combat uniform in Lusaka’s Kamwala area.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says shooting incident happened at about 16:00 hours near Kamwala Prisons in which a mini bus driver and a passenger were shot.

Ms Katongo says efforts are being made to establish whether the assailant is a genuine police officer or not.

She explains that the incident happened when the driver of the bus identified as Harrison Miti aged 30 of Chawama overtook a Toyota Corolla with unknown registration number plate which the alleged police officer was driving, who then blocked the minibus and demanded for a driver’s license from the mini bus driver.

Ms Katongo says when the driver did not comply with the demands, the assailant pulled a pistol and shot the bus driver in the abdomen and also shot a passenger identified as Janet Zimba aged 22 of Old Kanyama who also sustained a bullet wound on her left leg.

She says the two are admitted to UTH.

Ms Katongo adds that Police officers who visited the scene found a nine millimeter empty cartridge at the scene.