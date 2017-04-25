There is no political tension in Zambia – MMD

The Felix Mutati led MMD faction has charged that it’s presently unattainable for any government in Zambia to usurp the people’s rights.

Faction National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says it is also a fallacy for anyone to assume that a Democratic Country like Zambia can be governed by a dictatorship.

Mr. Nakachinda says the ruling PF has no capacity to reintroduce a dictatorship in Zambia or oppress the Zambian people.

In an interview with QTV News, Mr. Nakachinda says the responsibility of the government is to stick to principles and to do the right thing.

Mr. Nakachinda says this is notwithstanding the fact that not every right thing will look good in the eyes of the people.

And Mr. Nakachinda says there is no political tension in the country that would require the intervention of regional bodies such as the African Union or SADC.

He says the purported political tension in the country is only being staged managed by a few individuals.