President of the Adventist World Radio arrives in Zambia

The President of the Adventist World Radio (AWR) Dr. Duane McKey has arrived in Zambia on a three – day official visit.

Dr. McKey who has been director of Sabbath School and Personal Ministries at the world headquarters of the Seventh Day Adventist Church is in the country to consult with the leadership of the Southern Zambia Union Conference ahead of the mega 2018 Lusaka evangelistic campaign.

The evangelistic campaign commonly known as crusade will be sponsored by the Adventist World Radio.

Dr. McKey says 200 other evangelistic sites in Lusaka will run alongside the crusade.

He says two Seventh-day Adventist Church Division Presidents from Europe will also be present during the crusade and help the people learn more about the coming of Jesus and have faith in him.