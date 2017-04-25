President Lungu calls for elimination of Malaria in Zambia

President Edgar Lungu says the country should completely eliminate malaria by 2021.

And President Lungu has today launched the national malaria elimination strategy 2017-2021 which outlines various interventions towards the elimination of malaria.

In a speech read on his behalf by health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya, during the commemoration of the World Malaria day and launch of the national malaria elimination centre in Lusaka today, President Lungu said government will provide the required leadership in the elimination of Malaria by 2021.

President Lungu says government through the ministry of health will this year distribute a total of 10.2 million mosquito nets which have been procured at a total cost of 26 million United States dollars in an effort to completely eliminate malaria in the country.

He has also commended various stakeholders for their efforts and support in the elimination of malaria.

The theme local theme for the world malaria day is “A Malaria Free Zambia, Malaria Ends with Me”

And speaking earlier, United Nations Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan noted that Zambia has made significant progress in the fight against malaria.

Ms Rogan pointed out that between 2010 and 2015 there has been a drop of more than 50 percent in reported malaria cases and mortality rate in Zambia.

Meanwhile Lusaka province minister Japhen Mwakalombe has welcomed the opening of the national malaria elimination centre in Lusaka which he says will greatly help in the eradication of malaria in the province and the nation as a whole.