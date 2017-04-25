Lungu not walking ‘the Talk’ in curbing corruption – TIZ

Transparent International Zambia has charged that President Edgar Lungu is not walking the talk in fight against corruption.

TIZ Executive Director, Wesley Chibamba says President Lungu cannot claim to be fighting corruption when he is silent on some of the ministers he said are corrupt.

He says that while the head of state has on different platforms condemned corruption this has not been followed up with action.

Mr. Chibamba has told QTV News that from the time he revealed that some of his cabinet Ministers are corrupt; nothing has been done to ensure they are brought to book.