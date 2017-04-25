Join the fight against lawlessness, Chiefs

Traditional leaders in the Country have been urged to join government in the fight against lawlessness.

Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia President Suzyo Zimba says it is important that traditional leaders work with government rather than issue threats to the government.

Mr. Zimba says this is not the time for Chiefs to start issuing threats, but time to unite the country.

Mr. Zimba has told QTV News that chiefs should know that they do not only represent their tribesmen but everyone in the country regardless of tribe.