Chishimba shocked by inaction on serious cases of fraud in Zambia

United Progressive People (UPP) President Dr. Saviour Chishimba is shocked by the inaction of the Ministers of Labour and Home Affairs over alleged serious cases of fraud, systematic tax evasions, casualisation and abuse of Zambian workers, and abrogation of immigration laws he exposed last week.

Dr. Chishimba has alleged that the Pick n Pay case has culminated in his party receiving numerous cases of massive abuses of Zambian workers in virtually all sectors.

He says it’s unfair for a country that has the Ministry of Labour to allow the abuses of workers to go on unabated when the very workers who are victims are paying taxes everyday to sustain the Ministry of Labour.

He says his party is saddened that the alleged abuse of workers at Pick n Pay is not only peculiar to this chain store, but is also a reflection of what is happening in all sectors and this begs for an emergency style action to restore dignity to Zambian workers.

Dr Chishimba also claims to be in receipt of overwhelming evidence on the abuses of Zambian workers by the USAID funded Biocarbon Partners (BCP) which his party will be submitting to USAID next week.

Dr. Chishimba states that like Pick n Pay, BCP has had foreign nationals who have taken up the finance and Human Resources management jobs without evidence of clearance by the Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Zambia Institute of Human Resource Management.

But when contacted for a comment Labour Minister Joyce Nonde said she could only comment on the issues raised by Dr Chishimba on Thursday as she was in Livingstone attending a meeting.