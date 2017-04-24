Zambia to experience rains until May

The Zambia Meteorological Department has forecast continued rains during the remaining days of April until the second week of May 2017.

Senior Meteorological officer Victor Bupe has told Q NEWS in an interview that the current change in weather is as a result of the La Nina phenomenon being experienced in the southern part of the continent.

Mr. Bupe explains that due to the La Nina whether phenomenon, most countries including Zambia are experiencing enhanced rainfall and coldness.

He has further explained that currently, the westerly waves are influencing the weather pattern as it is moving towards the east.

Mr Bupe has since advised members of the public to keep safe and warm during this rainy and cold season in order to avoid outbreak of conditions like coughs, flu and pneumonia.

And Mr. Bupe has advised farmers who have already harvested their maize to secure their produce to prevent it from being destroyed by the rains and the cold weather.