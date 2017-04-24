Govt to train 72, 000 women

Community Development Minister Emerine Kabanshi says her Ministry is this year spending K320 million to train 72, 000 women in various entrepreneurship skills.

Ms Kabanshi told QNews that the 72 000 women will be picked from the 52 districts of the country to be trained and empowered in various skills.

Ms Kabanshi has stated that government is through her ministry committed to ensuring that poverty levels are reduced especially amongst women.

She says the programs whose main aim is to Support women livelihood will also see the 72 000 women being given K2000 each as seed money to help them grow crops of their choice after the trainings.

Ms Kabanshi notes that the trainings are scheduled to commence in November this year and preparations have since reached an advanced stage.