CAPIZ urges govt to step up efforts in reducing poverty levels

Christians against poverty in Zambia executive director Gregory Chileshe says there is need for government to realign its policies on poverty reduction as the current ones are not yielding any fruits.

And Mr. Chileshe has charged that the patriotic front has not done anything tangible in addressing poverty since they were voted back into power in august last year to date.

Speaking to QFM news in an interview, Mr. Chileshe said the pf is playing a try and error game as there is shifting of policies in the country as most policies are being changed every now and then.

He has stressed the need for government to focus on the people especially in rural areas and peri urban areas as these are the people living in poverty and they are the ones that do the voting during elections.

He has since challenged government to explain to the people how its policies on poverty reduction are working in favor of the poor and needy in society.