‘Attacks on LAZ’ worries Catholic Bishops

The Zambian Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has denounced the continued attacks on the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and government’s plans to undermine it.

ZCCB president Telesphore Mpundu says the ZCCB believes that given optimum conditions, LAZ can play its rightful role as one of the most effective checks and balances in a true democratic dispensation.

Bishop Mpundu who is also the Archbishop of Lusaka states that plans to kill LAZ are discreditable and his conference hopes and prays the plans will fail.

He states that the ZCCB is of the view that together with the Judiciary, LAZ is the last defense of citizens particularly in respect of excesses by the Executive.

And Bishop says his conference’s appeal to the Church and other religious leaders Is that they become instruments of peace, reconciliation and unity in the Country.

He states that the Church must urge the entire membership of their flocks to be collectively and individually channels of peace and reconciliation.