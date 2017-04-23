SAPDC writes to SADC, demands release of HH

The Southern African Partnership for Democratic Change (SAPDC) notes with great concern the silence of the Sothern African Development Community (SADC) in light of the arrest of Zambia’s opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

In a letter addressed to the SADC House Gaborone Botswana, SAPDC is calling upon SADC to intervene in the perceived crisis opposed to silently endorsing the alleged acts of President Edgar Lungu.

SAPDC vice chairperson Nevers Mumba has disclosed that his organization believes that President Lungu is allegedly no longer committed to the democratic project.

Dr. Mumba says SAPDC is also calling for the immediate release of Mt. Hichilema.

He states that his organization finds it condemnable that President Lungu has allegedly abandoned all democratic practices in order to cling onto power with an iron fist, all while SADC watches.

Dr. Mumba has told QTV News that SAPDC suspects that President Lungu has embarked on a campaign of intimidating those who work to safeguard democracy and its practices like media freedom.

He states that is for this reason that his organization as the regional bloc tasked with ensuring economic and political stability, is suggesting that it is high time that it spoke out and acted on the alleged atrocity unfolding in Zambia.