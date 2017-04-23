Kwimi Trades lecturer arrested for Defilement

A 30 years old lecturer of Ukwimi Trades and Vocational Training Institute in Petauke District of Eastern Province has been arrested for defiling a 15 years old girl.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Alex Chilufya has confirmed that the name of the victim as Edina Mwanza and that the alleged defiler is Jabes Mushanga.

Mr. Chilufya says Mr. Mushanga committed the crime on the night of April 22 around 23:00 hours after he was reported to have repeatedly defiled Edina.

He states that Mr. Mushanga is detained in Police custody for the crime of Defilement of a Minor contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Mr. Mushanga is scheduled to appear in court soon