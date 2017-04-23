Chadiza man strangles 35 yr old ex-wife to death

A 35 years old woman of Chief Mwangala’s area in Chadiza District of Eastern Province has been strangled to death by her ex-husband.

Malesi Banda is reported to have been murdered by her ex-husband on April 21, 2017.

The body of the deceased was founded 500 meters from her house along a footpath to a maize field on around 17:00hrs.

The body of the deceased is said to have strangulation marks on the neck which has been supported by the evidence of her bleeding from the nose and both her knees being bruised in the process.

The Ex-husband Alfred Phiri, 32, from Kambwayo Village of Chief Mwangala’s area has been reported to have confessed to have committed the crime and has since been arrested and detained by the Police.

The couple is said to have divorced 6 years ago.